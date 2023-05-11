Cresud: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY) on Thursday reported earnings of $39.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had net income of 57 cents.

The agricultural company posted revenue of $147.8 million in the period.

