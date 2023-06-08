June 8, 2023 GMT
Graham: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — Graham Corp. (GHM) on Thursday reported a loss of $481,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.
The Batavia, New York-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.
The maker of vacuum and heat-transfer equipment posted revenue of $43 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $367,000, or 3 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $157.1 million.
Graham expects full-year revenue in the range of $165 million to $175 million.
