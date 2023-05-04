Black Diamond Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Black Diamond Group Ltd. (BDIMF) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $3.3 million.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share.

The work force housing and work space provider posted revenue of $60.3 million in the period.

Black Diamond Group shares have increased 46% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.17, a climb of 63% in the last 12 months.

