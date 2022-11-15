AP NEWS
    Maverix Metals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

    November 15, 2022 GMT

    VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $3.3 million.

    The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share.

    The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 2 cents per share.

    The precious metals royalty and streaming company posted revenue of $16.3 million in the period.

