Hudson Tech: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $5.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 11 cents.

The refrigerant services company posted revenue of $47.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $103.8 million, or $2.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $325.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HDSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HDSN