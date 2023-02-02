Deluxe: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Deluxe Corp. (DLX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $19 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.04 per share.

The payments and data company posted revenue of $564 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $65.4 million, or $1.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.24 billion.

Deluxe expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.90 to $3.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.15 billion to $2.21 billion.

