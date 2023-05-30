Skyline: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TROY, Mich. (AP) — TROY, Mich. (AP) — Skyline Corp. (SKY) on Tuesday reported profit of $57.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Troy, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1 per share.

The manufactured and modular housing maker posted revenue of $491.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $401.8 million, or $7 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.61 billion.

