Royal Bank: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $2.69 billion.

The Toronto-based bank said it had earnings of $1.90 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.95 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.07 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $20.46 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $9.97 billion, surpassing Street forecasts.

