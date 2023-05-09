Toast: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Toast Inc. (TOST) on Tuesday reported a loss of $81 million in its first quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The restaurant software provider posted revenue of $819 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $757.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Toast said it expects revenue in the range of $920 million to $950 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.71 billion to $3.8 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TOST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TOST