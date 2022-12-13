DavidsTea: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNT-ROYAL, Quebec (AP) _ DavidsTea Inc. (DTEA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mount-Royal, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The beverage company posted revenue of $12.2 million in the period.

