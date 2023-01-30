Whirlpool: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) _ Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) on Monday reported a loss of $1.61 billion in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Benton Harbor, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $29.35. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.89 per share.

The maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances posted revenue of $4.92 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.05 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.52 billion, or $27.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.72 billion.

Whirlpool expects full-year earnings in the range of $16 to $18 per share, with revenue expected to be $19.4 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WHR