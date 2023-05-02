Littelfuse: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $88.7 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $3.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.64 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.85 per share.

The circuit protection manufacturer posted revenue of $609.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $589.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Littelfuse expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.20 to $3.45.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $607 million to $633 million for the fiscal second quarter.

