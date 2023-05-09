AP NEWS
    Escalade: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    May 9, 2023 GMT

    EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Escalade Inc. (ESCA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $952,000 in its first quarter.

    The Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

    The maker of sporting goods products posted revenue of $56.9 million in the period.

