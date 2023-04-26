Safehold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Safehold Inc. (SAFE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $4.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 41 cents per share.

The commercial real estate finance company posted revenue of $78.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAFE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAFE