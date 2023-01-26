Seacoast Banking: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STUART, Fla. (AP) _ Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (SBCF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $23.9 million.

The bank, based in Stuart, Florida, said it had earnings of 34 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The holding company for Seacoast National Bank posted revenue of $144.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $137.4 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $134.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $106.5 million, or $1.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $432.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBCF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBCF