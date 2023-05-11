Adverum Biotechnologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) on Thursday reported a loss of $29.1 million in its first quarter.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share.

The gene therapy company posted revenue of $3.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 84 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 97 cents.

