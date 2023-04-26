Antero Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Antero Resources Corp. (AR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $213.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of 69 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 51 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas producer posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.21 billion.

Antero Resources shares have decreased 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $21.81, a decline of 33% in the last 12 months.

