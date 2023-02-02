2U: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LANHAM, Md. (AP) _ 2U Inc. (TWOU) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lanham, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The online education services provider posted revenue of $236 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $233.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $322.2 million, or $4.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $963.1 million.

