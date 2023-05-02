PSEG: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.29 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $2.58. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.39 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The parent company of PSEG Power and Public Service Electric & Gas Co. posted revenue of $3.76 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.56 billion.

PSEG expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.40 to $3.50 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PEG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PEG