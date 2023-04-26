QCR Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $27.2 million.

The bank, based in Moline, Illinois, said it had earnings of $1.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.65 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $120.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $82.7 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.

