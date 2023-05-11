ARL: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $3 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share.

The real estate investment company posted revenue of $11.7 million in the period.

ARL shares have decreased 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.62, a climb of slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

