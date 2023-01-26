MidWestOne: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) _ MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $16 million.

The bank, based in Iowa City, Iowa, said it had earnings of $1.02 per share.

The holding company for MidWestOne Bank posted revenue of $67.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $54.5 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $60.8 million, or $3.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $213.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MOFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MOFG