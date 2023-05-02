National Research: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — National Research Corp. (NRC) on Tuesday reported net income of $7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lincoln, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of 28 cents.

The advisor to healthcare providers posted revenue of $36.5 million in the period.

