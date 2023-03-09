AP NEWS
    Oil-Dri: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

    March 9, 2023 GMT

    CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Oil-Dri Corp. of America (ODC) on Thursday reported net income of $3.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

    The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 85 cents per share.

    The maker of products for soil in the agriculture, horticulture and sports sectors posted revenue of $101.7 million in the period.

