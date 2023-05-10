Endeavour Silver: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $6.5 million in its first quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $55.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXK