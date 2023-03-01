Descartes Systems: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AP NEWS
    March 1, 2023 GMT

    WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $29.8 million.

    The Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share.

    The logistics provider posted revenue of $125.1 million in the period.

    For the year, the company reported profit of $102.2 million, or $1.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $486 million.

