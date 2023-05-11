May 11, 2023 GMT
United-Guardian: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — United-Guardian Inc. (UG) on Thursday reported earnings of $756,000 in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Hauppauge, New York-based company said it had profit of 16 cents.
The cosmetic ingredients maker posted revenue of $2.6 million in the period.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UG