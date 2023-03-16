Monte Rosa Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (GLUE) on Thursday reported a loss of $30.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $108.5 million, or $2.30 per share.

_____

