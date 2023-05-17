Cisco: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $3.21 billion.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The seller of routers, switches, software and services posted revenue of $14.57 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.39 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Cisco expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.05 to $1.07.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.80 to $3.82 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSCO