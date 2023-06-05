Sprinkler: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sprinkler Inc. (CXM) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $2.8 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The customer experience software developer posted revenue of $173.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $168.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Sprinkler expects its per-share earnings to range from 4 cents to 5 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $172 million to $174 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Sprinkler expects full-year earnings in the range of 19 cents to 21 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $711 million to $715 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CXM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CXM