Orchid Island: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) on Thursday reported profit of $34.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vero Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of 95 cents. Losses, adjusted for investment gains, came to 9 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $258.5 million, or $2.63 per share.

