Amneal: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bridgewater, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 23 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $609.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $581.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $130 million, or 86 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.21 billion.

Amneal expects full-year earnings in the range of 40 cents to 50 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion.

The company’s shares closed at $2.09. A year ago, they were trading at $4.45.

