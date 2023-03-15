Nacco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Nacco Industries Inc. (NC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $13.8 million.

The Cleveland-based company said it had profit of $1.84 per share.

The small appliance maker posted revenue of $63.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $74.2 million, or $10.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $241.7 million.

