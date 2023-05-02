AmerisourceBergen: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $435.4 million.

The Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $2.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring costs, were $3.50 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.29 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $63.46 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $60.81 billion.

AmerisourceBergen expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.70 to $11.90 per share.

AmerisourceBergen shares have climbed nearly 1% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen roughly 9%. The stock has climbed 10% in the last 12 months.

