Microsoft: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) _ Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $16.43 billion.

The Redmond, Washington-based company said it had net income of $2.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for severance costs, came to $2.32 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.27 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $52.75 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $52.93 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSFT