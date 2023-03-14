Core Molding Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 57 cents.

The maker of fiber reinforced plastics posted revenue of $86.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.2 million, or $1.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $377.4 million.

