    Ideal Power: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

    March 2, 2023 GMT

    AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its fourth quarter.

    The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share.

    The power conversion technologies developer posted revenue of $16,600 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $17,000.

    For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $7.2 million, or $1.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $203,000.

