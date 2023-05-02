Triton: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Triton International Ltd. (TRTN) on Tuesday reported net income of $149.8 million in its first quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $2.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains and non-recurring gains, came to $2.42 per share.

The shipping container leasing company posted revenue of $397.7 million in the period.

