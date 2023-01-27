Roper Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) _ Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.93 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Sarasota, Florida-based company said it had profit of $18.06. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $3.92 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.77 per share.

The industrial equipment maker posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.42 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.54 billion, or $42.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.37 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Roper Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.80 to $3.84. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.44.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $15.90 to $16.20 per share.

