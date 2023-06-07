Urstadt Biddle: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fiscal second quarter.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $13.1 million, or 35 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $5.2 million, or 14 cents per share.

The commercial real estate investment trust, based in Greenwich, Connecticut, posted revenue of $35.1 million in the period.

