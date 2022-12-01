Duluth Holdings: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) _ Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $6.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Mount Horeb, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The clothing and tools supplier posted revenue of $147.1 million in the period.

Duluth Holdings expects full-year earnings to be 5 cents to 20 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $650 million to $680 million.

