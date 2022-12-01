Big Lots: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Big Lots Inc. (BIG) on Thursday reported a loss of $103 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $3.56 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were $2.99 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.92 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.21 billion.

Big Lots shares have dropped 57% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 55% in the last 12 months.

