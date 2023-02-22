Ansys: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Ansys Inc. (ANSS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $257.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $2.95. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.09 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.79 per share.

The maker of engineering-simulation software posted revenue of $694.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $694.7 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $646.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Ansys expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.53 to $1.71. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.95.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $482.5 million to $507.5 million for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $671.6 million.

Ansys expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.34 to $8.86 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.32 billion.

Ansys shares have increased 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $266.78, a decline of 12% in the last 12 months.

