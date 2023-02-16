Pacific Biosciences: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) on Thursday reported a loss of $84.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 35 cents per share.

The maker of genetic analysis technology posted revenue of $27.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $314.2 million, or $1.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $128.3 million.

