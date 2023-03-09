A.k.a. Brands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $173.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of $1.35. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The portfolio of online fashion brands posted revenue of $149.1 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $161.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $176.7 million, or $1.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $611.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, a.k.a. Brands said it expects revenue in the range of $113 million to $116 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $570 million to $600 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.33. A year ago, they were trading at $4.52.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AKA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AKA