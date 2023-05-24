EPlus: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — EPlus Inc. (PLUS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $32.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $1.36 per share.

The computer products reseller posted revenue of $492.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $119.4 million, or $4.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.07 billion.

