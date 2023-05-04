Digi International: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — Digi International Inc. (DGII) on Thursday reported net income of $5.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hopkins, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The provider of communication adapters posted revenue of $111.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Digi International expects its per-share earnings to range from 47 cents to 49 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $107 million to $111 million for the fiscal third quarter.

