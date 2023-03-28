Corvus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGAME, Calif. (AP) — BURLINGAME, Calif. (AP) — Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burlingame, California-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $41.3 million, or 89 cents per share.

