Main Street Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) on Thursday reported profit of $79.6 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were $1.02 per share.

The investment firm posted revenue of $120.3 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $115.1 million.

