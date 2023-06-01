Dollar General: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dollar General Corp. (DG) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $514.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $2.34.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 23 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.38 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $9.34 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Twenty-two analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.47 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DG